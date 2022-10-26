WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a college fair to allow high school students from the tri-state area a closer look at some choices for their future.



Laurie Conway, the chamber’s director of marketing & communications, said more than 60 colleges and universities attended Wednesday, along with several branches of the military as well as the Wheeling Fire Department and Wheeling Police Department.



Several hundred students turned out, many looking for colleges that offer what they want to major in.



Two Wheeling Park High School students said they knew what they want to major in–one in the medical field and one in education–and were looking for colleges that offered “the best fit.”

The college fair was held at Wheeling University in the McDonough Center.