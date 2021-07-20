Wheeling Council takes next step towards new police building, approves Centre Market Commission

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s City Council has taken the next step towards a new police headquarters.

At tonight’s meeting, Council approved a plan to use the property on 2000 Eoff Street for the new location for a total not exceeding eight million dollars. Mayor Glenn Elliott noted the long journey to get to this point, and said it should be completed in about 18 months.

Also approved was the reinstatement of the Centre Market Commission, which aims to find new ways to utilize Centre Market to draw more visitors and improve the local economy. Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum has been spearheading this effort, and she says she’s very excited by this development. She hopes that the commission will find ways to make weekends at Centre Market a staple of life in the Friendly City.

“There is a critical mass towards opening on Sundays. There are some concerns; folks that have been there for many years might not have the people power to be open on weekends. I know it’s a conversation nationwide about worker shortages…..But I think we can all agree that weekends are an incredibly important time to be open for arts, entertainment, culture and commerce.” Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council, Ward 3

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger also spoke about the new fireworks rules for 2021. According to the Chief, there was a 46% reduction in firework-related calls this year compared to last year, and a 53% reduction in officer time spent on those calls.