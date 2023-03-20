WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a rock star?



Well you can find out this weekend and help out the kids at Wheeling Country Day School, at the same time.



The school will hold its annual gala this Saturday at the West Event Hall at Stratford Springs. This year’s theme will be “Celebrate Like a Rock Star,” so you can dress up like your favorite star or just go casual in jeans and a t-shirt.



The fun will get underway at 6 p.m. with cocktails, followed by dinner. Then at 8 p.m., there will be a live and online auction.



All money raised will go to support the many programs at Wheeling Country Day School.

“So it’s the primary thing that will support the school throughout the year and also support some of our other programs and initiatives actually like ‘Edge,’ which is our new virtual tutoring and math services that we’re starting to provide.” Luke Hladek – Asst. Head of School, Wheeling Country Day

You can register in advance or sign up for the online auction at www.wcdsedu.com