WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Country Day School held a leadership presentation by retired Real Admiral Mike Manazir, current Vice President of the Boeing Company on Tuesday afternoon.

Manazir spoke on “Leading through Uncertainty with Joy,” a topic that resonates with all leaders coming out of the pandemic.

The session was co-hosted by Wheeling Heritage at The Artisan Center.

Growing Leaders for Impact is a collective of Wheeling area non-profits that meet quarterly to identify and cultivate leadership opportunities within member organizations. The group includes Wheeling Country Day School, Augusta Levy Learning Center and Grow Ohio Valley.