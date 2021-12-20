Wheeling dog park closed for the season

The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park, located at the City’s Tunnel Green Recreation Complex, is closed for the season and will re-open in the spring.

The closure will allow for the park’s grass surface to rehabilitate, ultimately protecting and preserving the park for years to come.

The Ohio Valley’s first dog park is divided into two sections – one for large breeds and one for small breeds – each with its own water and waste stations, walking trail and benches. The site has vehicular access from 18th Street and pedestrian access from Heritage Trail, along with adequate parking.