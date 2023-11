WHEELING- The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Parks at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex in East Wheeling and at Garden Park in Warwood will close for the season on Monday, Dec. 4 and will re-open in the spring.

The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park at Wheeling Park will remain open through the winter, providing weather conditions do not adversely impact the condition of the grass within the dog park.

