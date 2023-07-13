WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling National Heritage Area Foundation has just announced in a press release that it will be funding the development firm for the future Wheeling Gateway Project.

The Wheeling Gateway Project is a major investment aimed at creating a vibrant and welcoming entrance along the I-70 corridor approaching the city. This included remediation and demolition of the former Wheeling Inn, and redevelopment strategies and capital structuring for the Wheeling Gateway Center.

The Wheeling National Heritage Area Corporation (WNHAC), has entered into a contract in partnership with the Wheeling-Ohio County Convention and Visitors Bureau (Wheeling CVB), the owner of the property, the real estate developer Tipping Point to advance the Wheeling Gateway Project.

The WNHAC works to conserve, interpret, and promote the Wheeling National Heritage Area, to achieve economic development in the historic downtown and riverfront area, and to promote the education and general welfare of the people as well as to acquire and preserve historically significant structures.

This piece of the Wheeling Gateway Project is generously funded by the Wheeling National Heritage Area Foundation, in part by a donation from the Mary Paull Riley Foundation.

Tipping Point is no stranger to Wheeling as it currently working on several local projects. They are the current developer of the 1400 Block of Market Street, and working the Wheeling Heritage’s Blue Church, and are involved with the Clay School redevelopment proposal.

The first step of the project will be focused on the demolition of the Wheeling Inn, and the preservation of other buildings and historical structures near the site.

Executing the project will come in two phases. The first phase will include a site, structure and environmental analysis. Once this is complete, the engineering and design for demolition drawing bids will begin along with gathering any permits necessary.

Phase two will work on the development of the future visitor center and heritage center, part of the Wheeling Gateway Center.