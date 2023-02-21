WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The quality of water has been a main topic of discussion following the East Palestine train derailment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The City of Wheeling held their scheduled Source Water Assessment and Protection meeting to describe their plans in preventing degradation of source waters and to discuss how the Wheeling Water Department is working with Downstream Strategies to update the SWAP program for the City.

Although this meeting was not held specifically for East Palestine concerns, the superintendent of the Wheeling Water Department was available to answer questions and ease concerns for residents.

She reiterated that they have not detected any harmful chemicals in the raw Ohio River water, and that they are keeping up with testing and treatment to keep residents safe.