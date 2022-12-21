WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local organization is celebrating a major milestone.



The Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center continues to serve children and families here in the Wheeling Area after eighty-five years.



The center was established in 1937.



Today, they serve seventeen counties in Northern West Virginia and Eastern Ohio.



Current Medical Director, Dr. Ellen Kitts specializes in Pediatric Medicine and Rehabilitation.

She says the generosity of the local community has been a driving force in allowing the organization to meet the ever changing needs of the organization.

“One of the reasons I chose to come here was the community support. When Easter Seals needs help the community is here to do it. Whether it is fundraising or it’s baking cookies when we have class or helping in the class, but the community stands behind us and that’s one of the reasons I chose to come here.” Dr. Ellen Kitts, Medical Director, Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center, Wheeling