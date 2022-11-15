WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

It was a big night for local heroes at a special event in South Wheeling.



The 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner was held at the Wheeling Elks Lodge Tuesday evening.



With roughly 170 people in attendance, 79 of whom were veterans, there was music and plenty of food to go around.



But at the end of the day, it was all about showing their thanks to the veterans — an event organizer Rosalie Kimball only hopes others do the same.

“This is just one small way of thanking our vets for the sacrifices they made for you and me, and for our country. And if we can bring them together for an evening to sit and enjoy themselves and be able to talk with their brothers and sisters in service, that makes our hearts feel good,” said Kimball.

If you would like to support the Elks Lodge, or if you’re a veteran in need of help, contact your local Elks Lodge.