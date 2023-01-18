Show of Hands will be back in February and will feature four Black owned businesses competing for a prize.

Wheeling Heritage said the special edition of Show of Hands, in honor of Black History of Month, will feature four black entrepreneurs who will showcase the products and services they offer to the Ohio Valley

At the event, owners of the following businesses will be making presentations:

Movers 4 You: Daniel Pearson created a local and long distance full service moving company located here in Wheeling. Employing local people, Movers 4 You keeps most of their work local in Wheeling, giving the city a new enlightenment on the packing and moving business. Movers 4 You hopes to win Show of Hands to invest in a new work truck and supplies, along with media and news advertising.



Little Blessings Childcare: Tarrika Jenkins with Little Blessings Childcare helps to educate the future kids of Wheeling while providing childcare to Wheeling residents. By winning Show of Hands, Jenkins plans to purchase new furniture, supplies and an outdoor play area for the children.



Just Me &More Salon: Rica Dabney has established herself in the Wheeling beauty business. Focusing on hair extensions, color, braid, make-up, waxing and more, the salon offers birthday parties, holds focus groups on keeping healthy hair and provides information for breast cancer. Dabney prides her salon in helping to make women and men of all ages and race feel better about themselves. Just Me &More Salon hopes to win Show of Hands to add a nail station area with partitions, new workstations, signage for the building and advertising.



Vondel Bell: Vondel Bell is a professional portrait artist, painter, muralist, graphic designer and clothing designer. He uses his brand, VISIONARY to motivate indiduvals to reach their full potential, in whatever area they pursue. He uses his artistic ability to bring vibrant and color art to the city through murals, portrait paintings and pop-up shops for other clothing brands. If voted the winner of Show of Hands, Bell plans to expand his clothing brand and investing in art supplies.

Wheeling Heritage says they recognizes Black History Month and honors the successes and struggles that the African American culture has had throughout the U.S.

In Wheeling alone, there are over 20 small businesses that are Black-owned businesses.