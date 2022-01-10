Wheeling eyesore finally comes down

When you sightsee in the Friendly City, you'll no longer see this crumbling architecture.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A longtime eyesore in Wheeling is almost all but erased in downtown!

The demolition has been years in the making for the once glass factory and now the city is seeing that to fruition.

Notice this on your drive? This 19th St eyesore is ALMOST ALL GONE! I have its status update from Wheeling’s city manager coming @ noon @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/wVWl6mnKoN — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) January 10, 2022

The brick structure on 19th Street is 70 percent torn down and the contractor is there now clearing the rest.

Underneath the rubble is a 3-acre site ready for development.

Wheeling has owned the property for about a year but was only recently approved for a low-interest loan and grant through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Brownfield Program.

City Manager Robert Herron says they will be closing on this loan and grant in the coming month.

The term ‘Brownfield’ refers to the fact that the land itself may be contaminated by the prior activities that have taken place on the site.

We’ve had some interest in the parcel, but because it is a Brownfield site, the city needs to go through its process. We’re part of the DEP’s voluntary remediation program. Once we get done with all of our work, then there will be what’s called a ‘no further action’ letter issued by the DEP which absolves future property owners of any environmental liability. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

To get to that ‘no further action’ letter, the city will put in a monitoring well and cover up the land in a very specific manner.

The $200,000 grant pays for half of the demolition cost.

The city hopes to see a return on this investment.