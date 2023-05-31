Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials are putting the finishing touches on this year’s Wheeling Feeling Chili Cook-Of.

The event kicks off this Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., rain or shine down at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

Entry is free, but the taster cups for chili and the beverages will be sold by the United Way.

There will be live music throughout the day, including live music from New Age Adenas and Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band. There will also be a car cruise at 12th and Water Streets. And for all of those chili cooks out there, you can register at Chilicookoff.com for a chance to enter the contest, everyone is welcome.