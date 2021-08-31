Wheeling Fire Department awarded $400,018 by Capito, Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $580,018 for several fire departments in West Virginia through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security‘s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This funding was made available through FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and will support the purchase of equipment.

“Our firefighters are on the front lines each and every day in West Virginia, and they courageously provide services that we rely on to keep our communities safe. This is especially true throughout the past year with the additional challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why we must continue to make sure that these men and women have the resources they need to do their job effectively,” Senator Capito said. “As Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I have helped our fire departments take advantage of funding through the AFG program, and I will continue to ensure our first responders have the resources they need to safely serve their communities.”

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities and have worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We must ensure our firefighters have the necessary equipment and resources to do their job safely and effectively,” Senator Manchin said. “I am pleased FEMA is supporting firefighters in Leon and Wheeling. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding for West Virginia’s firefighters.”

Individual awards listed below:

· City of Wheeling –$400,018

· Flat Rock Volunteer Fire Department – $180,000