UPDATE 6:05 PM:

Officials have confirmed the fire near Tunnel Green is out.

Early Wednesday morning, we received reports of an alleged brush fire near the U-S 250 interchange.

Fire crews were battling the blaze while police were dealing with traffic.

Officials say there were burn injuries at the scene, but we do not know how serious those injuries are.

Officials do say the the on ramp is closed at this time.

ORIGINAL:

The Wheeling Fire Department is battling a brush fire near the I-70 east exit towards Washington in the Tunnel Green Area.

We confirmed with officials that crews are on scene attending to it now.

Officials are reporting burn injuries.

We do not know the extent of those injuries.

Wheeling Police is also on scene.

Stay with 7News as we work to learn more.