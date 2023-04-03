WHEELING, W.Va. – Beginning Monday, April 10, the Wheeling Fire Department will begin inspecting all fire hydrants over the next 30 days throughout all city neighborhoods. The process will take place Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until Noon. Testing will not take place on weekends.

The testing process may stir up sediment resulting in discolored water. Should this occur, run water until it clears before using.

Inspections of the hydrants is a proactive measure done each spring to ensure the hydrants and lines withstood the colder winter months, are not leaking water and are functioning properly.