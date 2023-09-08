WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Some federal money is on its way to help some fire departments in West Virginia, and Wheeling is one of them.

West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito just announced the funding from the federal emergency management agency.

The Wheeling Fire Department is in line to get nearly 50,000 dollars.

It’s all a part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program that focuses on supporting local fire departments and first responders.

Chief Jim Blazier says they are using the money to buy two new fire extinguisher training simulators.

“The current equipment that we have is a propane fired unit that we were able to purchase used in 2006. So, it’s approaching 17, 18 years of age and we’ve had it repaired a few times and it’s beyond repair. So, this is going to allow our trainers to go out and have the most up to date equipment to teach our folks.” Chief Jim Blazier | Wheeling Fire Department

One of the fire extinguishers is an electronic device that can be used indoors, meaning training can happen all year long.

The other fire extinguisher is a propane fire unit that must be used outdoors but gives the live fire component to the training.

“This is going to be a huge boost for us to move forward into the next training season because we’re going to have new equipment to use that’s going to be able to be used either in inclement weather or good weather.” Chief Jim Blazier | Wheeling Fire Department

If you are interested in receiving fire extinguisher training for you or your business, just call the Wheeling Fire Department Bureau for Fire Prevention at (304) 234-3726. There is no cost.