One local fire department is being recognized for its excellence in the treatment of patients experiencing severe heart attacks.

The Wheeling Fire Department has once again earned an American Heart Association Mission: Lifeline EMS Award.

For the third straight year, the Department received the distinguished Gold Plus honor.

It’s the highest possible honor given to only a handful of departments across the state.

Department officials say their highly trained EMTs and Paramedics play a vital role in treating heart attacks and serve as the first medical point of contact.

” It means a lot to me. I don’t want to take the credit. It’s the guys and girls in the field that are out doing this day to day. But it should mean something to the residents that we are doing the proper heart care consistently through a pandemic, through an increase in runs, record runs. We are consistently providing quality heart service,” said EMS Director of the Wheeling Fire Department, Jason Milton.

The Department has received some type of the AHA’s Mission: Lifeline EMS Award each year, for the past seven years.