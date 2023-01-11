WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — To say the Wheeling Fire Department has been busy over the past year would be an understatement.

In fact, according to their yearly statistics, the department hit a historic milestone.



2022 was noted as the busiest twelve-month period on record for service calls.



It comes as no surprise since five of the last eight years have been record breakers for the department.

The brave men and women responded to over 8,000 calls during the year. That’s more than a six percent increase over the past year.



Chief Jim Blazier says he is proud of his department’s members and their dedication to the people of Wheeling.

“It’s a lot of stress on our crews but they step up to the plate. and handle it well. A lot of things they do on a daily basis around the the station sometimes have to get put off because of the busy days and so forth, but they adjust their schedules accordingly. And, of course, incident response comes first and they get it done. Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Dept.

Blazier says fire calls were up for the first time in years, with an increase of 61 percent. He says the good news is no fatalities occurred due to fire in 2022.