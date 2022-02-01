Wheeling Fire Department one step closer to new headquarters

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Fire Department is one step closer to building its new headquarters.

During Tuesday’s Wheeling City Council meeting, members approved the ordinance for the demolition of the remainder of buildings that sit on the new site.

Chief Jim Blazier said this is a giant step forward as the project comes to fruition.

All of our crews are excited about it as well. It’s just one of those things that’s been the on paper phase, and there’s pictures, now it’s going to start really being able to put nose to the ground stone and it’s going to really start looking like a major project is going on. Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

The Wheeling Fire Department hopes to break ground in the spring.