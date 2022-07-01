WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department responded to a residential fire in North Wheeling on 442 8th Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1.

According to Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier, the residents of the home made it out safely.

Three dogs were also in the home when the fire started.

Two were found unconscious by firefighters who were able to resuscitate one of the dogs but unfortunately could not resuscitate the second who later died. The third dog was found alive.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen and is still under investigation.

