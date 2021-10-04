Wheeling Fire Department urges everyone to learn the sounds of fire safety

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) National Fire Prevention Week, October 3-9, has a unique theme this year.

“Learn The Sounds of Fire Safety” urges people to distinguish the various sounds that could save their lives.

They say a continuous set of three loud beeps—“Beep Beep Beep”—means smoke or fire, and that means get out, call 911 and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means your smoke alarm battery is low and must be changed.

And chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

The Wheeling Fire Department urges everyone to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are in working order, have fresh batteries and that they meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

National Fire Prevention Week was started to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of October 8-10, 1871.

That event killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless and destroyed more than 17.400 structures.

And they remind everyone to change your smoke alarm batteries twice a year—on the days when you set the clocks up and back.

The next time is Sunday, November 7, when we “fall back.”

For more information, log on to firepreventionweek.org.