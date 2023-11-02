UPDATE: 3:25 P.M. — 16th Street between WV2 and Jacob Streets is now open.

It’s been a busy shift for the Wheeling Fire Department as they battled three different fires in less than 10 hours.

Wheeling Fire was first called to a trailer fire at 7:28 PM on Wednesday and then had to go back to the same location, on Wetzel Street. at 2:18 AM to put it out in a different location of the trailer.

Wheeling Public Information Officer Philip Stahl tells us the fire broke out in the living room of a trailer. No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Officials say they left the scene of Wetzel Street to head to 16th Street in East Wheeling at 4:55 AM.

Photo Credit: John Prager

Officials at the scene say the building on fire was the old Browns Funeral Building and extended to the neighboring structure at 146 16th Street. Both buildings were vacant and unoccupied.

Due to the building’s partial collapse and for public safety, an emergency demolition is taking place Thursday morning.

No firefighters were injured, and other injuries are unknown at this time. The fire remains under investigation by the department’s Bureau of Fire Investigations.