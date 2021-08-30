Wheeling Fire investigating overnight fire in South Wheeling

The Wheeling Fire Department is investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building early Monday morning in South Wheeling.

Around 3:06 a.m., firefighters were called to 200 29th Street.

When the first responding engine company arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire coming from the main entrance of the structure.

The fire then spread to a nearby carport area and damaged a car.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the front of the building and prevent further structural damage.

Everyone inside was able to escape and no one was injured. The fire remains under investigation and the exact cause is unknown.