WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women, so one local fire department is joining the fight against the deadly disease.



After taking a year off, the Wheeling Fire Local 12 breast cancer fundraiser is back.



They’ve raised more than $50,000 dollars for breast cancer awareness over a ten year period.



Starting Friday, they will be selling t-shirts and a limited number of hoodies. Proceeds from the sales will go to the WVU Medicine Wheeling Oncology and WVU Medicine Betty Puskar Breast Cancer Center in Morgantown.

T-shirts come in both pink and black and include this year’s design