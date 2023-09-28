WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women, so one local fire department is joining the fight against the deadly disease.
After taking a year off, the Wheeling Fire Local 12 breast cancer fundraiser is back.
They’ve raised more than $50,000 dollars for breast cancer awareness over a ten year period.
Starting Friday, they will be selling t-shirts and a limited number of hoodies. Proceeds from the sales will go to the WVU Medicine Wheeling Oncology and WVU Medicine Betty Puskar Breast Cancer Center in Morgantown.
T-shirts come in both pink and black and include this year’s design
“No matter who you are, you know somebody who has been affected by breast cancer like friends, family. So it’s very important that we give back to those people and help them out.”Andrew Yahn Fire Engineer & Paramedic