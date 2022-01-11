Wheeling Fire Department puts out flames on Main Street

The Wheeling Fire Department battled a fire on Tuesday afternoon on Main St.

Officials say they were able to put out the fire 20 minutes after they received the call at 12:20 PM.

The fire occurred at 627 Main St., an apartment building on the first floor.

Officials say there was no one injured during the fire and no one was in the building at the time of the fire but the apartment is occupied.

Officials also say there was no damage to surrounding buildings.

The fire currently is under investigation.