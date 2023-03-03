WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s Winter Freeze Shelter in the Catholic Charities ballroom closes for the season after March 15.

They’ve helped more than 200 homeless people this winter–about 48 to 50 per night.



Many agencies have helped at the shelter, from Street MOMs to the Wheeling Housing Authority to Project I.D.



The Life Hub will continue to help the homeless and by next year, they may have a 24-7 shelter.

“Our great hope and what we’re working on especially after the shelter closes is finding that location, that perfect location, where we can get the Life Hub started in an actual building. And I believe that we get closer and closer to that every day. And my hope is that I soon will have an announcement to make to where we have our own building. “

We have been working with Street MOMs who do a phenomenal job in the city of Wheeling. And several of the things they have talked about needing are tents and blankets and clothing, raincoats, anything that would facilitate them living outside.” Joyce Wolen, Executive Director, Wheeling Housing Authority

Donations can be dropped off at the Wheeling Housing Authority’s main office, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 to noon and 1 to 4.



They said the layout of the shelter in the Catholic Charities ballroom had its challenges. But they are deeply grateful for the space. And they said their trained staff worked well to help people make good choices and to feel a part of the whole program.