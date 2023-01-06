Wheeling has been ranked as one of the best city flags in the United States.

According to North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), Wheeling has one of the top 25 best city flags.

The survey was conducted online from September 1 to November 30, 2022. Over 2,800 people participated in the survey by rating the design of each flag using a low-to-high scale of 0 to 10. NAVA asked its members and the public to rate the designs of 312 known flags.

Some of the survey’s findings include:

Over 30% got an A or a B.

Over 60% of the flags got a D or an F.

The overall average rating and grade for the 312 flags included in the survey were 3.65 and D+.

The ratings by the public closely matched those of NAVA members.

46 flags received an A rating, including Wheeling.

The other city mentioned in the survey from West Virginia was Nitro, who received a F ranking.

Distribution by grade:

A: 46 flags (15% of total)

B: 50 flags (16% of total)

C: 24 flags (8% of total)

D: 49 flags (15% of total)

F: 143 flags (46% of total)

