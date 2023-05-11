Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – After three long years, Wheeling Health Right’s Chef’s Auction is finally back!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roughly 27,000 patients are served under the organization, and with the return of the Chef’s Auction it allows them to continue providing healthcare to those who need it but can’t afford it.

It all kicked off Thursday night at 6 at the WesBanco Arena, where guests could get their fill of all types of food.

This is their one and only fundraising event of the year, meaning the money raised will treat everything from diabetes, to dental care, to heart disease. And every penny raised stays right here in Wheeling.

“The food’s wonderful, the theme’s been a real hit so we’re very excited and we really needed this. It’s a good financial boost for the clinic. We provide primary healthcare services and we have a dental program. We are the only ones in the state of West Virginia that does dental care in the primary care setting. We just do little bit of everything, kind of like a one stop shop.” Kathie Brown, Executive Director, Wheeling Health Right

In the past, they have raised nearly $90,000. Their goal for this year? The big $100,000.

In addition to that, the sold out crowd also got to enjoy a live auction as well as live music.