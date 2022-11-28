WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage is pleased to announce that it will award $375,000 to four historic preservation projects through the first round of its Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program.

This program was made possible when Wheeling Heritage was awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the National Park Service in September 2021.

Wheeling’s Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program was designed to provide preservation assistance to downtown commercial redevelopment and catalytic neighborhood projects in urban neighborhoods that meet each category’s requirements. Applications are accepted and reviewed twice annually by an advisory committee.

The four following projects were selected to receive funding in the first round of this three-year program:

1400 Block of Market Street— The 1400 Block proposed redeveloping the block to become a destination for locals and tourist to celebrate the rich history of the building. With this grant, to add restaurants and food service tenants on the street level and 9 Airbnb units on the upper floors. The funds awarded will fill the gap in predevelopment and stabilization, helping to de-risk the project.

The Berry Supply Building – Located at 1230 Water Street the Berry Supply Building is working to become the first waterfront commercial development in a generation. Once completed, the building will house two restaurants, a tavern, a live performance space, a retail shop, two Airbnb apartments, and an event venue with an occupancy of 250 people. The funds awarded will be put towards finishing the stage and performance are of the building.

SMART Center— Located at 1410 Main Street, the site was previously home to the Goodwin Drug Company for nearly 100 years. The SMART-Center (currently located in Centre Market) recently purchased and plans to relocate to the building as soon as renovations are complete. The SMART Center will utilize the grant to install two restrooms on the second-floor for the hands-on science center and program space.

Hughes House – Located in the North Wheeling Historic District at 724 Main Street, plans continue for the rehabilitation on the Hughes House. With the funds, plans to build-out the interior of the structure and repair/rebuild of the rear exterior will be put to light. This project is a catalytic neighborhood development project submitted by The Friends of Wheeling Organization.

Each of these four projects are individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places or are contributing structures to a Wheeling Historic District. Collectively, these projects received $375,000 of the $750,000 total in funds available.

The Wheeling Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program will continue through 2023 or until funds are exhausted. The next deadline to apply is April 15, 2023. To learn more about the qualifications or apply for the subgrant, visit this website.

Wheeling Heritage also offers technical assistance for anyone interested in the redevelopment of their historic buildings. This project is supported through the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants Program, provided by the Historic Preservation Fund, as administered by the National Park Service, Department of Interior. For more information about HPF grants and the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants program, visit go.nps.gov/revitalization.

Wheeling Heritage is a catalyst for the revitalization of Wheeling. Through historic preservation, community development, and the arts, we help to tell Wheeling’s story and shape its future. We seek to improve the quality of life in Wheeling by preserving and investing in our city, collaborating with others, and engaging the citizens of Wheeling in our work.