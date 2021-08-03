Wheeling Heritage Executive Director To Step Down

Wheeling Heritage’s Board of Directors announced that Executive Director Alex Weld will be leaving the organization.

Weld, who has been with Wheeling Heritage since 2017, will vacate her role in September to pursue a new role as the executive director at Generation West Virginia.

The organization’s board of directors is currently in the process of searching for a new executive director.

“This is a bitter-sweet moment for Wheeling Heritage,” said Walker Holloway, Chair of the Wheeling Heritage Board of Directors. “Alex has been a wonderful leader and motivator during her time as executive director, especially while navigating the difficulties 2020 presented. I am confident she will make Generation West Virginia thrive for years to come, and we thank her for her efforts.”

During her tenure, Weld oversaw the growth of the organization, advocated for state and federal policy, and supported efforts to revitalize Wheeling through historic preservation, arts and culture programming, and downtown development work.

“I have loved working to make Wheeling an even better place to live, work and visit. Now, I have the opportunity to continue that work statewide, as the incoming executive director at Generation West Virginia, a nonprofit that works to retain, advance, and attract young talent throughout West Virginia,” Weld said.

“While Alex will certainly be missed, the Wheeling Heritage board of directors is excited to begin the search for our new executive director,” said Holloway. “The organization is already on a great trajectory and we intend to find a leader who will keep the momentum going.”

The Board of Directors is currently accepting applications for the role.

Candidates with executive-level leadership experience at a nonprofit and an interest and knowledge of local heritage, cultural tourism and economic development are encouraged to apply.

The board intends to seek applications from candidates until the position is filled.

A full description of the role and its requirements is available at wheelingheritage.org.