Wheeling Heritage names Scott Schenerlein as their next executive director

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage announced Wednesday that they have hired Scott Schenerlein as their next executive director. Schenerlein previously worked at Oglebay.

Walker Holloway, the chairman of the board at Wheeling Heritage, believes that Schenerlein will be a great fit in the organization.

We’re really looking forward to getting him in the office starting, his first day I believe will be December 13. The staff is extremely excited to have a new leader and they met him, obviously, a couple times now, but they’re very excited to start working with him. So just getting him into the role and getting familiar with the organization. Walker Holloway, Chairman, Wheeling Heritage

I’m so excited and very humbled and honored that they were able to select me into the position. It’s exciting just to see what can be done with downtown Wheeling and the surrounding good fit with my previous position at Oglebay, you know, the hospitality industry and the historic preservation of Wheeling play a great role in trying to invite people to the city. Scott Schenerlein, new Executive Director, Wheeling Heritage

Walker Holloway says Schenerlein is a very motivated person and that there are plenty of good overlapping qualities of what he did at Oglebay and what Wheeling Heritage is trying to do presently.