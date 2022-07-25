WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Heritage was the recipient of a $750,000 national park service grant in 2021 to create a 3-year revitalization sub-grant program from the Paul Bruhn Revitalization Fund.

This is a national pool of money that awards other non-profits, so that they can create a grant program in the interest of historic preservation in their community.

Wheeling Heritage has intentions to fulfill two categories of revitalization projects with this funding: Downtown Commercial Redevelopment and Catalytic Neighborhood Projects.

This grant pool will be open twice a year for the next 3 years.

Betsy Sweeny, the Director of Heritage Programming at Wheeling Heritage, says that they want to be the missing puzzle piece for projects that have great ideas behind them with some funding already in place to fill the gap for success.

“I hope to see, maybe some of those historic preservation projects that may have been too difficult to come to fruition in the past, or maybe someone that didn’t think that their building could be saved, but after speaking with us, realizes it can. So, I hope actually, that after the first year of awards go out, that by the end of this program, maybe there are projects we never even dreamed of happening, happening.“ Betsy Sweeny – Director of Heritage Programming

She also says that this is the biggest federal grant that Wheeling Heritage has received in a long time, and they are excited to see these funds going to historic preservation in our area and are also proud that Wheeling’s historic architecture was one of 11 recipients in 2021 out of hundreds of applicants to receive this money.

Their plan is to open applications twice a year and close them twice a year to make two award rounds every year, over the next three years. The application is live now online and will be open until October 1st. After the application closes, a panel committee will review all of the applications, make the awards, and get ready for the application to reopen in the new year.