WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re interested in exploring the rich history of the Friendly City, an exciting new opportunity with Wheeling Heritage could be just what you’re looking for.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They are looking for a full-time Preserve West Virginia AmeriCorps member to join their team.



The position involves developing research-based historical pieces for the online magazine Weelunk.



It’s a one-year service position that involves an annual stipend, along with workers’ compensation insurance.



Along with contributing content to Weelunk, previous Wheeling Heritage AmeriCorps members have conducted surveys of historic neighborhoods, created walking tours and preserved cemeteries.

“A lot of AmeriCorps positions fill a critical gap in organizations and, especially with ours, it’s a critical gap in the workforce development and the historic sector. The position would be good for anyone just out of college or might be looking for a a career change and wanting to go more in a historic sector. But it’s open to anyone who is wanting to take on a new adventure.” Cassie Minder, Communications and Development Manager, Wheeling Heritage

The service term usually begins in September and lasts 12 months.



Anyone interested in applying for the position can visit the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia website, which will give a complete listing of AmeriCorps positions available in the Mountain State.