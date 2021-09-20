Wheeling Heritage working on program to help rehab historic buildings

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Historic properties are a representation of Wheeling’s past and soon those wanting to bring those locations back to life will have some extra help.

Wheeling Heritage is about to start a new program to help those fixing up historic properties in the city.

It will be funded by $750,000 in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants announced by West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito

Having some extra funding to put towards preservation projects it can make the difference for a lot of these developers that are working on these projects. It’s great that we have federal and state tax credits that developers can take advantage of as well as several other incentives, and this is just one more to add to the list to make these preservation projects feasible. Alex Panas, Communications Manager, Wheeling Heritage

Wheeling Heritage said it’s now assembling an advisory committee to decide how people rehabbing those historic properties can apply for subgrants.

It could be used for residential, commercial, mix-use buildings, a variety of different scopes and that’s what part of what this committee will do is outline what the guidelines are for applying. Alex Panas, Communications Manager, Wheeling Heritage

Panas explained those who apply can receive between $15,000 and $75,000 to restore residential, commercial, or mixed-use historic properties.

However, the application process won’t begin until later next year.

The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia also received $550,000 from this same grant for its Saving Historical Places Subgrant Program.