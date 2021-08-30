Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands Returns as a Virtual Event; Now Accepting Applications

WHEELING, W.Va. -– Wheeling business owners and entrepreneurs will soon have the chance to win more than $4,000 to help make their ideas a reality. Applications are now open for Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands, a community supported crowdfunding event.

Applications are due Sept. 15 and can be completed at wheelingheritage.org/show-of-hands. A committee will review the applications, with four finalists being chosen to move on to the presentation round.

While Show of Hands is typically hosted in-person, Wheeling Heritage transitioned the event to an online format in 2020 due to safety concerns related to the pandemic. This latest event will remain online to ensure the health and safety of our community. Presenters must be available for a pre-recorded video shoot with the Wheeling Heritage Media team one day between Sept. 16-30.

The virtual Show of Hands event will run from Oct. 25-31, with each video being shared from Wheeling Heritage’s website and social media platforms. Viewers can then visit wheelingheritage.org to make a $5 donation to cast their vote for their favorite presenter, which is added to the winner’s prize. The winner will be announced on Nov. 1.

“COVID-19 has been devastating in several ways, but it’s also shown us how creative our community can be – and this is especially true among our local businesses,” said Alex Panas, communications manager for Wheeling Heritage. “Over the last year-and-a-half we’ve seen businesses quickly pivot to offer new services and have even had a few new businesses pop up across the city. Show of Hands has always been a way for the community to come together and support these businesses through donating and voting, and we’re hoping for an even greater online turnout this year.”

Terry Jill Bonar, owner of Making Magic, was the latest Show of Hands winner who used the funding to renovate her Warwood flower shop. To date, Show of Hands has given over $80,000 to projects and businesses that make Wheeling a special place to live.

About Wheeling Heritage:

Wheeling Heritage is a catalyst for the revitalization of Wheeling. Through historic preservation, community development, and the arts, we help to tell Wheeling’s story and shape its future. We seek to improve the quality of life in Wheeling by preserving and investing in our city, collaborating with others, and engaging the citizens of Wheeling in our work.