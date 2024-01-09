WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

As the rain continues and the forecast warns of frigid conditions next week, the work at the Life Hub Winter Shelter ramps up.



As they deal with the upcoming enactment of the homeless camp ban, they are installing more beds to keep people out of the cold.

They’re adding eight bunk beds to replace regular beds in the women’s dorm. Still, that’s only slightly over 50 beds, when they’ve already had 150 people come into the shelter.



And with the camping ban of January 17 looming, that’s a lot of people still outside.

"Very hopeful that the ban will be suspended at least until the end of this winter shelter program which is March 15 and maybe if there's a possibility of developing a managed camp before then." John Moses

Winter Shelter Director

But a managed camp would require land, which hasn’t been found, and 24-hour staffing, water and garbage service, bathrooms and storage facilities.

"It pains me day in and day out with the people that come here and bring their life on their back. Sometimes it's two and three bags." John Moses

Winter Shelter Director

The plan is to build out the Life Hub building into the current parking lot, creating a year-round, 24/7 shelter. That’s in the long term.



In the meantime, there is frigid weather predicted next week and the shelter is only open at night.

"Catholic Charities closes at about 8:30 and they can't get in here until 8 o'clock at night. So there is a period of time that there's absolutely nowhere to go." Susan Brossman

Street MOMs

"Just this morning, I drove a woman what stayed here up to Catholic Charities because her feet were swollen, she had two or three bags." John Moses

Winter Shelter Director

Frigid conditions, camping bans and building plans are all challenges for another day. Right now, the Life Hub winter shelter offers a warm welcoming place –cleaned, sanitized and ready for guests for 12 hours every night.