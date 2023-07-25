WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a chance to look at how far Wheeling has come, but also to acknowledge the people who helped with the progress.

During the annual State of the City address on Tuesday, Mayor Glenn Elliott recognized individuals and organizations for all they’ve done to help the Friendly City make major steps towards the future.

Honorees included:

Jessica Barclay and Vanessa Craig, owners of Plan N Stay Pet Camp and ThrIVe

Dr. John Devlin, Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Frank O’Brien, Executive Director of the Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

Kristy Ferguson, President of the Elm Grove Business Association

Friends of Wheeling

“To be recognized for the hard work that not only myself, but others that worked with us and me and and all of our partners with the Capitol Theater, it’s just good a feeling, great feeling of the job well done. We can’t stop now. They’re going to judge you on what you’re doing tomorrow and today, so we’re going to keep working hard.” Frank O’Brien, Executive Director, Wheeling Convention and Visitors Bureau

Suffragan Bishop Dr. Darrell Cummings was the recipient of the Community Spirit Award.

He is well known in Wheeling for all the work he does to help others in need, especially children, around the Ohio Valley.

“I’m glad that the city is moving on and moving forward and we’re excited about that, but we want to make sure we don’t leave anybody behind. I think what our goal is to help those who may have fallen between the cracks, people who work every day, some of them, but still just don’t have enough to meet all of the needs and we’re happy to make that difference in their lives.” Suff. Bishop Darrell Cummings

This year’s Gateway Award was given to Harry Hamm, who was a former editor at the Wheeling-News Register.