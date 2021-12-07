Wheeling Hospital CEO to become president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial

Doug Harrison, the current CEO and president of Wheeling Hospital, is set to become the president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

The move was announced by WVU Medicine CEO and President Albert Wright in a memo to staff.

Current Reynolds Memorial Hospital president and CEO Dr. David Hess will become the full-time president and CEO at Uniontown Hospital.

Dr. Hess became the president and CEO of Reynolds Memorial Hospital in 2016, and then added Uniontown Hospital at the beginning of 2021.

Wright said of Hess, ” For those of you who know Dr. Hess, he is a remarkably talented leader and kind person, and I am grateful that he is willing to focus his talent, energy, and enthusiasm full-time, beginning in January, at Uniontown Hospital, where he has already started to make the same sizeable impact he did at Reynolds Memorial.

“Having a full-time president and CEO at Uniontown Hospital is important as that market remains relatively new to us, and we foresee further expansion and growth there.”

Wright also said that coordinating the two hospitals under one leadership will help coordinate the day-to-day operations.

Tony Martinelli, will continue to serve as that hospital’s chief operating officer (COO) and the senior, on-site executive.

No timetable was given on when the changes will be made official.