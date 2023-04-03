WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital raised a new flag to honor National Donate Life Month.

Each April, Donate Life helps raise awareness about donation, encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education celebrates annually with a calendar of special events hosted in collaboration with the transplant hospitals like Wheeling Hospital, throughout western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Their main message is to teach the importance of organ donation by hearing directly from those whose lives were saved.

”It provides so much comfort to our donor families to provide this opportunity for their loved ones to live on and have a lasting legacy, and also brings hope to all those who are still on the waiting list. There’s actually 100,000 people nationwide who are waiting for lifesaving transplant.” Sara McMahan – Digital Brand & Content Coordinator, CORE

”It’s so important. There are so many people whose lives are changed forever because of organ donation, and mine’s just one of them. And because of my donors, you know, I’ve had another six years here with my family and I’m just very blessed and I just encourage everyone to sign up to be a donor.” Amanda Jenkins – Donor Recipient

For National Donate Life Month 2023, Donate Life America was inspired by the natural world of a pond coming to life in the spring, as frogs are a sign of healing and renewal, and water lilies represent hope.

The lily pads we see on the surface of a pond are part of a much larger plant rooted below the water.

They hope everyone works to be a part of this interconnected life-sustaining community by registering as an organ, eye and tissue donor.