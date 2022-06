WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling, West Virginia is slowly but surely regaining its power.

Wheeling Hospital now has power according to AEP External Affairs Manager, Joelle Moray.

Downtown Wheeling Water, Main, and Market street from 10th to 16th also has power.

And parts of Elm Groove that include 800 people now have power.

Stay with 7News for more updates.