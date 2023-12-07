WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) –

One local hospital just received what could be considered an early but substantial present.



West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, playing the role of Santa Claus, presented a check of over $80,000 dollars to officials at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital Thursday.



The money comes from the state’s list of unclaimed properties.



Hospital President and CEO Douglass E. Harrison and Associate Vice President Jessica Rinewere were on hand to accept the check.

They say the money will go to the future pediatrics center for which they are currently raising money.



Moore says his office is distributing the funds to various hospitals and organizations around the state

“So what these are. These are financial instruments that have gone dormant. So these could be uncashed checks, life insurance policies. securities, bank accounts. So by law here in West Virginia and every other state in America, when they are not acted upon over a certain period of time, they go dormant and then they are turned over to the State Treasurer’s office. Then it’s my job to try to find that and return it to its rightful owners.” Riley Moore. West Virginia State Treasurer

“We are very grateful to the State of West Virginia and the Treasurer’s Office and that level of transparency with our state government is refreshing. To know that this money is going to help children in the valley is meaningful.” Douglass E. Harrison, Wheeling Hospital President and CEO

Moore says that in the last fiscal year his department returned a record-breaking $26 million dollars in unclaimed funds.



Moore also says there are still millions of dollars of funds that remain unclaimed.

For more information on these funds, or to see if there may be some unclaimed property in your name, check out the West Virginia State Treasurer’s website.