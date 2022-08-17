The City of Wheeling will host a Free Movie Night at 9:30 p.m., Friday, Aug.19 at the Bridge Park Pool, Wheeling Island, for the screening of Playing with Fire, starring John Cena.

Rated PG, Playing with Fire is a family comedy about strait-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters coming to the rescue of three siblings. Carson and his team quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.

With Movie Night, Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreation will host a free evening swim beginning at 6 p.m. There will be crafts and free popcorn. Additional concessions will be available for purchase. From 6-8 p.m., the Wheeling Fire Department’s Station 5, located adjacent to the pool at 11 N. Wabash Street will host Touch a Truck.

To view the full summer schedule of the City-sponsored events, visit www.wheelingwv.gov/summerevents.

All programs are subject to change without notice. In inclement weather, concerts and/or movies may be rescheduled or canceled.

Visit the City’s website listed above or the Facebook page for updates.