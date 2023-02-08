The Wheeling Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Tuesday evening in downtown.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Booker T. Washington Apartment complex on Chapline Street around 10:50 p.m. for a fire alarm activation.

First responding units arriving on scene were met with smoke throughout the building and were able to locate a fire inside a 5th floor apartment.

The occupant of the apartment was taken to Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment.

Crews spend several hours ventilating the building before allowing residents back inside.

The cause remains under investigation by WFD.