Wheeling police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened in South Wheeling over the weekend.

Around 3 a.m., Sunday, police said they were called to the area of 38th and Eoff Streets after receiving a report of people hearing gunshots outside.

Police say when they arrived on scene and searched the area, they were able to locate several shell casings.

Police say a witness observed a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area and heading south on Jacob Street.

If anyone has any information, or home surveillance video, please contact the Wheeling Police Department at 304-234-3664 or Crimestoppers Upper Ohio Valley at 877-TIPS4US.