WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling was shining today thanks to volunteers from Wheeling Heritage and Volunteer Wheeling who took part in West Virginia Make it Shine Day.

April is National Volunteer Month, and Volunteer Wheeling’s participation in this annual statewide cleanup is getting the city ready for spring in various locations throughout Wheeling.

Participants cleaned up trash at the JB Chambers Memorial Wheeling YMCA Playground in Elm Grove, the 16th Street Sports Complex in Easte Wheeling, and Tank Field in North Wheeling.

”Especially this time of year, we designate certain areas, usually on Thursdays and Saturdays that we go pick up trash. Sometimes we plant trees or plant flowers or just whatever needs to be done to beautify the city. You have to feel good about it or else you wouldn’t come.” Debbie Bell – Volunteer, Wheeling Heritage

Volunteer Wheeling is always looking for volunteers to tackle small-scale beautification projects throughout the city.

Anyone interested can sign up HERE: Volunteer Wheeling – Wheeling Heritage