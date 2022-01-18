Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack a “Game Changer” for the Salvation Army

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack presented $6883.38 to the Salvation Army through its Game Changer donation program.

The company will present the donation to Captain Jennifer VanMeter of the Salvation Army.

Regional President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Kim Florence, said donations to the program are made in two ways. First, uncashed casino or racing vouchers can be dropped into donation boxes located on the property. Additionally, associates can make a $5 donation each Friday and wear a jersey/t-shirt and jeans during work hours.

To know that our valued guests and hardworking employees have teamed up to make such a substantial contribution shows the character and charitable spirit of everyone who walks through our doors. Kim Florence, Regional President and General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

Florence noted that the company earmarks different charities throughout the year to be recipients of the Game Changer program.

You can learn more about the Game Changer program here.