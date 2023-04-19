WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is proud to announce in a press release that through its “Gamer Changer” program, a donation of $17,966 is being made to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley to benefit local children and families through their many services and programs.

Regional President & General Manager of Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack, Kim Florence, said that donations to the Game Changer program are made in two ways. First, uncashed casino or racing vouchers can be dropped into donation boxes located on the property. Additionally, associates can make a $5 donation each Friday and wear a jersey/t-shirt and jeans during work hours. Florence said that the two sources of funding make the Game Changer program both unique and special.

Florence also spoke of the partnership between the two organizations and noted, “Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is proud to partner with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and support their mission to improve the lives of local families. The Game Changer funds we are donating today will help to fund vital programs and services that address critical needs here in our local community. By working together, we can create positive change and make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, which works to improve the health, education and financial stability of people who live in our community, received the donation after being chosen as the program’s beneficiary for the months of January, February, and March. Florence noted that different charities are earmarked throughout the year to be recipients of funds generated by the program.

To learn more about the Game Changer program, please go to www.wheelingisland.com/about-us/community-impact.