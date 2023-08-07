WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – A Wheeling Island resident was visiting his son in the Philippines when his whole life was turned upside down.

In July, Hans Rogerson got an email alert from his credit card company about a large purchase from a Bridgeport gas station while in the Philippines.

He immediately contacted his friend who was taking care of his house telling him that a card he had left at the home was stolen and used.

His friend went to check on the house and was in utter shock and disbelief when he saw what happened.

“The person who got into the building took rebar from the local construction sites, busted the door open, pried it open. They went in, they cut every piece of copper in his house out. Even down to the set line for the air conditioning unit. He has absolutely no plumbing at all whatsoever in his house. Just anything and everything they could get a dollar out of, left drug paraphernalia everywhere, uh just like they went in to destroy the place to have a party in there at his expense. Now he’s got to clean up the mess. It’s pretty heartbreaking.” Scott Jackson | Hans’s Friend

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. It could happen to you. And by you, I mean just about anybody. It happened to me.” Hans Rogerson | Wheeling Island Resident

The house is now unlivable, making Rogerson a homeless veteran.

Although he plans to fix the house and get moved back in, the road ahead is a long one.

He is getting back to work next week, but says he was not financially prepared for such destruction to his house and would appreciate anyone willing to help get him back on his feet.

If you’re interested in helping Hans Rogerson, you can contact him at (681) 508-7794.