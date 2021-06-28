Wheeling Island’s ‘Game Changer’ program raises thousands in donations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Early this year, 7News told you about the Game Changer program at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

The clear drop boxes have been filling up for months and on Monday they were emptied, with all the money going to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and the Augusta Levy Learning Center.

Game Changer donations happened in two ways.

One, people could drop their uncashed casino or racing vouchers in the box as they left. Two, Wheeling Island employees could pay $5 each Friday to wear a t-shirt and jeans to work.

They managed to raise $20,000, even during difficult times. On Friday the casino handed that money to two organizations that help families and children.

We had our Game Changer program which launched early this year and we are pleased to present both United Way and Augusta Levy Learning Center over $20,000 in donations that are gonna go back into their programs. Kim Florence, Regional President & General Manager, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

This check means so much to us. We didn’t know that it was coming at the beginning of the campaign. It’s such a blessing from Wheeling Island who’s been such a good partner with the United Way. Jessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

This money will go directly back to therapeutic support for our staff and so it’s gonna help the kids continue to progress and develop skills so that we can continue to provide the quality of therapy that we do at Augusta Levy Angie Wood, Executive Director, Augusta Levy Learning Center

The United Way received about $15,000 which were the proceeds from January, February and March.

The Augusta Levy Learning Center got about $4,000 and that was the amount raised by the program in April and May.